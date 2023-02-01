Trump starts 3rd White House bid lagging in campaign cash

NEW YORK (AP) — New campaign finance reports show that former President Donald Trump’s political operation started this year with about $25 million socked away for his recently launched presidential campaign. That sum is substantially less than the $105 million he had on hand just one year ago when he was not yet a White House candidate. The diminished sum speaks to the potential challenges for Trump as he mounts his third bid for the presidency facing what is likely to be a crowded field of GOP candidates who will also be vying for campaign cash from the party’s donors.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.