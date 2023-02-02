Alphabet posts lower Q4 profit amid ad squeeze, competition

Google parent company Alphabet has posted lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year’s fourth quarter. A decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals are weighing on the search giant. Alphabet’s profit declined 34% in the October-December quarter, while revenue grew only 1%. But while overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by nearly 4% and revenue at YouTube declined 8% year-over-year. This appeared to spook investors, who sent the company’s stock lower in after-hours trading.

