Treasury deputy: Russia sanctions are degrading its military

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Treasury Department official says Russia’s mounting battlefield losses are constraining Russia’s ability to wage war on Ukraine. U.S. Treasury Deputy Wally Adeyemo says sanctions and export controls imposed by the U.S. and its allies have degraded Russia’s ability to replace more than 9,000 pieces of military equipment lost in the war. Adeyemo says Russia has lost as much as half of its tanks and can’t produce enough arms to meet its basic needs and be a supplier to other countries. Adeyemo said the U.S. plans to announce additional sanctions on Russia this week targeting its military manufacturing industry.

