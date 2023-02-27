Skip to Content
Recursion Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) on Monday reported a loss of $57.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $239.5 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $39.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RXRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RXRX

Associated Press

