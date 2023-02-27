UN chief slams ‘climate-wrecking’ firms at human rights body

GENEVA (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is stressing the importance of legal challenges against “climate-wrecking corporations” like fossil-fuel producers. Guterres ratcheted up his call for the fight against climate change. The U.N. chief’s appeal opened the latest session of the Human Rights Council. It was part of an address that decried summary executions, torture and sexual violence in places like Ukraine among other issues. The council’s session opening Monday is its longest ever at more than five weeks.

