Japan OKs new budget incl. hefty arms cost to deter China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s lower house of parliament has approved a 114 trillion yen ($836 billion) budget for the next fiscal year. It includes a record 6.8 trillion yen ($50 billion) in defense spending, part of a military buildup as China’s influence in the region grows. The 2023 defense budget, up 20% from a year earlier, includes 211.3 billion yen ($1.55 billion) for deployment in 2026 of U.S.-made, long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles that can be launched from warships and hit targets up to 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) away. Tuesday’s clearance of the budget in parliament’s lower house means it will be enacted by the end of March regardless of any decision by the upper house.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.