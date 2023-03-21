Google’s artificially intelligent ‘Bard’ set for next stage
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer
Google has announced it’s allowing more people to interact with “Bard.” That’s the artificially intelligent chatbot the company is building to counter Microsoft’s early lead in a pivotal battleground of technology. In Bard’s next stage, Google is opening a waitlist to use an AI tool that’s similar to the ChatGPT technology that Microsoft began deploying in its Bing search engine to much fanfare last month. Until now, Bard had only been available to a small group of “trusted testers” hand-picked by Google. The company isn’t saying how many people will be given access to Bard in the next step of the technology’s development.