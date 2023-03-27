2 police hurt, 143 people held in Vienna gas talks protest

BERLIN (AP) — Two police officers were injured in scuffles that broke out when protesters tried to break through a police cordon during a demonstration against a meeting of oil and gas companies in Vienna. Police detained 143 people and resorted to using pepper spray to break up Monday’s demonstration. Public broadcaster ORF reported that some protesters had tried to block roads leading to the hotel where the three-day European Gas Conference is being held. Environmental activists have criticized the conference participants for pursuing further natural gas projects amid strong demand and high prices due to the war in Ukraine.

