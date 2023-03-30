EU chief urges caution in tech trade with China

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the European Union must be prepared to develop measures to protect trade and investment that China might exploit for its own security and military purposes. Von der Leyen says it’s important to stop “sensitive technologies” that could be used in security crackdowns or to restrict human rights from falling into Beijing’s hands. Her remarks Thursday come as the EU reconsiders its often-testy ties with China and as she prepares to travel there next week. French President Emmanuel Macron is also heading to Beijing. Von der Leyen says the EU should focus its trade and investment defenses on microelectronics, quantum computing, robotics, artificial intelligence and the biotech sector.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.