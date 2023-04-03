Some CSX conductors to be first train crews with sick time

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A group of CSX conductors will soon become the first train crew employees at one of the major freight railroads to have paid sick time. CSX said Monday that it had reached an agreement to give about 2,400 members of a union that represents some of its conductors five paid sick days and allow them to convert two personal leave days to sick time. That’s more generous than all the previous deals CSX, Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern have announced since February that included four paid sick days. The lack of paid sick time was a key issue that drove the industry to the brink of a strike last fall before Congress forced workers to accept a deal.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.