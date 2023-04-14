Michigan paper mill temporarily closes due to fungal illness

ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) — A paper mill in northern Michigan is closing for up to three weeks for scrubbing after authorities confirmed at least 21 cases of a fungal infection among workers and dozens more probable cases. The illness is known as blastomycosis. It’s related to a fungus that grows in moist soil and decomposing wood and leaves. The health department says blastomycosis does not pass from person to person. The Billerud Paper Mill in Escanaba will close temporarily. It employs more than 800 people. The company says the mill will undergo a “deep cleaning,” among other steps. Billerud says an industrial outbreak of the fungus has not been “documented anywhere in the U.S.” Symptoms include cough, fever and joint pain.

