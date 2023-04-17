Uganda charges second minister in major corruption scandal

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan prosecutors have criminally charged a second government minister with corruption-related offenses in a scandal stemming from the diversion of roofing sheets that should have been distributed to vulnerable people. The state minister for finance in charge of planning pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arraigned in a courtroom in Kampala. Another minister was similarly charged last week. At least 22 top officials have been implicated in the scandal. They include the vice president, the parliamentary speaker, the prime minister and government ministers. More officials are likely to be charged later this week.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.