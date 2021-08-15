Lava streams from Indonesia’s Mount Merapi in new eruption

AP National

By SLAMET RIYADI

Associated Press

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most active volcano has erupted with its biggest lava flow in months on the densely populated island of Java. The eruption sent a river of lava and searing gas flowing more than 2 miles down Mount Merapi and rumbling could be heard miles away. Hot ash blew nearly 2,000 feet into the sky and fell on several towns. Evacuation orders have long been in place for the communities nearest the volcano, and no casualties were reported. Indonesian officials say the lava dome below Merapi’s southwest rim partially collapsed Monday morning, sending pyroclastic flows down the flank at least twice. The volcano is near Yogyakarta, an ancient city of several hundred thousand people in a large metro area.