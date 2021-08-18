11 Baltimore men indicted on murder, assault and gun charges

AP National

BALTIMORE (AP) — A group of 11 young men who are allegedly part of a violent Baltimore gang dubbed “39 Babies” have been indicted for crimes including first-degree murder, assault, carjacking and retaliatory shootings. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh alleges that the indicted individuals were part of a violent gang masquerading as a rap group. He says they branded themselves the “39 Babies” and the “GreenTeam.” According to the indictment, the investigation began with a February 2020 homicide and attempted murder in Baltimore. Investigators say ballistics evidence linked the guns used in those attacks to other homicides and non-fatal shootings.