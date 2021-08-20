US says food aid runs out this week in Ethiopia’s Tigray

AP National

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States is warning that food aid will run out this week for millions of hungry people under a blockade imposed by Ethiopia’s government on the embattled Tigray region. Samantha Power, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, says less than 7% of the needed food aid has been reaching the Tigray region of some 6 million people, and food warehouses are virtually empty after nine months of war. Ethiopia’s government has not responded to a request for comment. The United Nations secretary-general has called humanitarian conditions in Ethiopia “hellish.”