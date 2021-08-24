2 Congress members fly to Kabul amid choatic evacuation

AP National

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say two members of Congress flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the ongoing chaotic evacuation Tuesday. The visit stunned State Department and U.S. military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers. Officials say Massachusetts Democratic congressman Seth Moulton and Michigan Republican congressman Peter Meijer flew in on a charter aircraft and were on the ground at the Kabul airport for several hours. Their offices have not responded to requests for comment about the trip.