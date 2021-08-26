The Latest: Netherlands says evacuating troops, diplomats

AP National

By The Associated Press

The Dutch government says it is pulling its troops and diplomats out of the Kabul airport over the security situation. In a letter to parliament Thursday, the foreign and defense ministers say that “the Netherlands has been told by the United States to leave today and will most likely carry out its last flight later today.” They add that “in light of the extremely quickly deteriorating situation in and around the airport, evacuees can no longer be assisted by the Netherlands to get access to the airport.”