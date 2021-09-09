Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught

AP National

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with China’s Xi Jinping on Thursday amid growing frustration on the American side that high-level engagement between the two leaders’ top advisers has been largely unfruitful in the early going of the Biden presidency. The call comes at a moment when there is no shortage of thorny issues between the two nations, including cybersecurity breaches originating from China, Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and what the White House has labeled as “coercive and unfair” trade practices by the Chinese. Biden’s aim with his call centered on discussing the way ahead for the U.S.-China relationship that’s off to a decidedly rocky start.