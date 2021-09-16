UN rule may be hurdle for Brazil vaccine skeptic Bolsonaro

AP National

By DAVID BILLER

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s reluctance to get a vaccine is a rarity in his country — and may complicate his plans to attend the U.N.’s General Assembly next week. The assembly’s leader announced Wednesday that all attendees must be vaccinated to speak at the gathering, citing a New York City policy. That could bar Bolsonaro, a beleaguered right-wing leader seeking to rehabilitate his image abroad. Bolsonaro plans to travel to New York City for the assembly, but the president’s representatives did not respond to questions about his vaccination status. It was not immediately clear how the rule would be enforced.