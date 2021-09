France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal

AP National

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says France is immediately recalling its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia in a backlash over a submarine deal. Le Drian said in a statement late Friday that the decision, on request from President Emmanuel Macron, “is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements” made by Australia and the United States. He said that the cancellation by Australia of a big contract to buy French conventional submarines in favor of nuclear-powered subs built with U.S. technology is “unacceptable behavior.”