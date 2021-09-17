Maskless San Francisco mayor bucks health order at nightclub

AP National

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The mayor of San Francisco was spotted dancing and singing at an indoor nightclub without a mask, despite a strict city order to wear masks when inside. Mayor London Breed has promoted restrictive measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus, frustrating business owners who have had to shut down or limit customers. An August health order by San Francisco and other Bay Area counties orders people to wear “well-fitting mask indoors in public settings” regardless of vaccination status. The city also requires proof of full vaccination to patronize indoor businesses like bars and restaurants, which Breed says the club did. She said she is regularly tested for COVID-19.