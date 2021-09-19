US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home

AP National

By JUAN A. LOZANO, ERIC GAY and ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The United States has blocked the Mexican border at an isolated Texas town where thousands of Haitian refugees have crossed and set up a camp. The move on Sunday aims to stop the flow of migrants. It happened as American officials also began flying some of the migrants back to their homeland. About a dozen Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles lined up near the bridge and river where Haitians have been crossing from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, for almost three weeks. Many of the migrants have lived in Latin America for years, but they are now are seeking asylum in the U.S.