UK government holds emergency talks to bolster energy firms

AP National

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s business secretary will hold emergency talks with industry leaders and consumer groups as the government looks for ways to support energy companies threatened by soaring natural gas prices. Kwasi Kwarteng says that Britain’s energy regulator would ensure gas and electricity keeps flowing to customers if their energy supplier fails. He said late Sunday that the government will appoint a special administrator if necessary to ensure supplies until a company can be rescued or its customers moved to new suppliers.