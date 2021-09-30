Boy shot, wounded at Tennessee school; juvenile detained

AP National

By ADRIAN SAINZ and REBECCA REYNOLDS

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage boy was shot and wounded at a school in Memphis, Tennessee, and they have detained a second boy believed to be the shooter. Memphis Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Thursday morning at the Cummings School, which includes grades kindergarten through eighth. Police say the 13-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A suspect whom they described as a “male juvenile” was detained shortly afterward. Officials placed the school on lockdown and bused other students to a nearby church to be reunited with frantic parents.