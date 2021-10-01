Fire in Romanian hospital kills at least 9 people

AP National

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a hospital in Romania’s port city of Constanta has killed at least nine people. All patients have been evacuated following Friday’s blaze at Constanta’s Hospital for Infectious Diseases. The health ministry said more details will be given at a news conference at an unspecified time. The ministry said that 113 patients were in the medical unit of the hospital, 10 of whom were intensive care unit patients.