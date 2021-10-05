Idaho National Guard boss shuns lt. governor border request

AP National

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The commanding general of the Idaho National Guard has told Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin that she can’t activate troops to send to the U.S.-Mexico border. Major General Michael J. Garshak in a letter Tuesday to McGeachin says a call for help from border states earlier this year involved law enforcement, not National Guard troops. Republican Gov. Brad Little announced Monday he was going to the Texas-Mexico border to meet with nine other Republican governors over concerns on how President Joe Biden is handling border issues. McGeachin is the acting governor while Little is out of state.