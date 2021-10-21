Las Vegas man charged with voting twice in November 2020

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas businessman is facing criminal charges of voting twice in the November 2020 election, including with his dead wife’s ballot. Nevada state Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Thursday that Donald “Kirk” Hartle faces felony charges that could get him up to eight years in prison. A spokesman for the attorney general says Hartle is the only person currently being prosecuted on voter fraud allegations in Nevada. Hartle’s lawyer, David Chesnoff, says he looks forward to responding in court next month. State and federal courts in Nevada and other states rejected dozens of post-election challenges by Republicans and then-President Donald Trump’s campaign, including claims of widespread voter fraud.