’19 Kids and Counting’ father running for Arkansas Senate

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Jim Bob Duggar, whose large family was featured in the TLC reality show “19 Kids and Counting,” has announced he’s running for a seat in the Arkansas Senate. Duggar, who previously served in the Arkansas House, announced Friday on the family’s Facebook page that he is running for the district in northwest Arkansas that includes Springdale. TLC pulled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 over revelations that Duggar’s son, Josh, had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Josh Duggar is set to go to trial in November in federal court on two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.