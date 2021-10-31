In 2nd weekend, ‘Dune’ bests ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘Antlers’

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

After a record-breaking start, October’s box office closed out quietly this weekend with “Dune” repeating at number one and two prominent genre newcomers, “Last Night in Soho” and “Antlers,” stumbling. Whether it’s due to Halloween falling on a Sunday, too many new options or simply a lack of enthusiasm, moviegoing audiences seemed to have other plans this weekend. Notable exceptions are the latest “My Hero Academia” and the new Wes Anderson pic “The French Dispatch.” Still, with total grosses expected to net out around $625 million, October has become the highest grossing month of the year. The previous high-water mark came in July with $583.8 million.