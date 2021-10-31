Indianapolis matches 2020 homicide record with 215th death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been killed in Indianapolis, matching last year’s record for criminal homicides in the city. The Indianapolis Star says the death early Sunday was the city’s 215th this year with two months still to go. Ron Gee, a member of Cease Fire Indy, says the group had hoped for 72 hours of peace in the city. Gee says the group is “still hopeful” and pushing its message. Indianapolis police are asking the public to share any information about the shooting.