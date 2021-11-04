2 dead in dramatic shootout near upscale Mexican resorts

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A commando of masked drug gang gunmen stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico’s Caribbean coast in front of luxury hotels and executed two drug dealers from a rival gang. The dramatic shooting attack Thursday sent tourists scrambling for cover at the resort of Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancun. One of the targets of the shooting fled into a hotel before dying. The killers then escaped in a boat. One person was injured, but state officials could not immediately say whether it was a hotel employee or guest. The shootings were the latest chapter in drug gang violence that has sullied the reputation of Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast.