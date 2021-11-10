Dalai Lama says China’s leaders ‘don’t understand’ diversity

TOKYO (AP) — Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama says China’s leaders don’t understand the variety of different cultures and that the ruling Communist Party’s penchant for tight social control can be harmful. The 86-year-old Buddhist monk on Wednesday also said he wished to remain home in India, where he has lived since 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet. Speaking at an online press conference hosted by the Tokyo Foreign Correspondents Club, he also said there were no particular plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and declined to comment on Xi’s plans to remain in office for a third five-year term.