Health officials say smoke over Philadelphia not hazardous

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say no toxic chemicals at levels hazardous to human health have been found at a junkyard fire in Philadelphia that spread huge amounts of smoke over the city. But health officials warned people Wednesday to limit their time outside because of particulate matter still in the air. That’s especially true for people with heart or lung problems. Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the blaze around 3 p.m. Tuesday in southwest Philadelphia. They included marine units that pumped river water onto it. The fire was declared under control about 2 1/2 hours later. Crews battled hot spots into Wednesday. The cause is being investigated.