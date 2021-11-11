Belarus fines freestyle skiing world champ, campaigners say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Opposition campaign group Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation says freestyle skiing world champion Aliaksandra Ramanouskaya has been fined by a court in Belarus after being detained by authorities. The BSSF says Ramanouskaya was detained Wednesday after a training session. The organization says she appeared in court and was fined about $1,000 for involvement in unsanctioned protests or gatherings. Ramanouskaya is the 2019 world champion in women’s aerials skiing.