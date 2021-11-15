Shell wants to move headquarters amid cleaner energy shift

LONDON (AP) — Royal Dutch Shell proposed moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom and streamlining its structure in hopes of making it easier to move forward in a world transitioning away from a dependence on fossil fuels. The company that’s been incorporated in the U.K. with Dutch tax residency said Monday that it wanted to move to a more conventional structure to make the company more competitive as it seeks to meet the challenges of shifting toward cleaner energy. Shell said that while it was proud of its Dutch heritage, the changes would mean it would no longer be able to meet the conditions necessary to use the word “Royal” in its name.