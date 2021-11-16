Retired violin professor pleads guilty to child sex charges

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a longtime University of Michigan violin professor pleaded guilty to transporting an underage girl across states lines for sex back in 2002. The U.S. attorney’s office in Detroit said Tuesday that 68-year-old Stephen Shipps faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced. Shipps was indicted last year on charges alleging that he took a girl across state lines several times between February and July of 2002 with the intention of having sex with her. His arrest came two years after the university placed him on paid leave when former students accused him of sexual misconduct while he taught them in the 1970s and 1980s in Nebraska and North Carolina.