Trump adviser appointed to panel on US elections

An attorney who advised former President Donald Trump in his fight to overturn the 2020 election is joining an advisory board to a federal elections agency. Cleta Mitchell was nominated by Republican members of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Democrats and Republicans on the commission each appoint a member to the 35-person advisory board for the Election Assistance Commission. The board advises the EAC on voting issues. Mitchell joined Trump on a January call during which the president urged Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” enough votes that he could be declared the winner there. Mitchell’s involvement in the call caused an outcry in the legal community.