Video: Palestinian kids lined up for photo in Israeli raid

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A video has emerged showing an Israeli soldier lining up school-aged Palestinian children and photographing them in a nighttime raid. The video was released Wednesday by an Israeli rights group and shines a light on the military’s tactics in the occupied West Bank. The video shows Palestinian children being ushered onto a balcony where a soldier raises his phone and implores the children to “say cheese.” Activists compared the incident to a police lineup and accused the military of treating all Palestinians, including children, as “potential offenders.” The military said Palestinians had thrown stones from the house to a nearby settlement and that soldiers were there to identify the stone-throwers.