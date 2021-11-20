Oregon State Police seize 250 tons of illegal marijuana

WHITE CITY, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon say they have seized 250 tons of illegal marijuana from several industrial warehouses in White City. The Oregon State Police announced in a news release Saturday that its Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served a search warrant at a site that included the five warehouses on Thursday. They found more than 100 people there — including several migrant workers living in poor conditions without running water — as well as the processed illegal marijuana. White City is a small community in Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler earlier this week told lawmakers the crime rate from illegal marijuana farms in the region has skyrocketed.