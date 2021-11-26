Rare coin minted in Colonial New England sells for $350,000

BOSTON (AP) — One of the first coins minted in Colonial New England has sold at auction for more than $350,000, more than it was expected to get. London-based auctioneer Morton & Eden Ltd. said Friday that the one shilling silver coin made in Boston in 1652 was sold to an anonymous online bidder from the U.S.. The coin is considered the finest example of just a few dozen such coins known to still exist. The auctioneer had expected it to sell for about $300,000. It was found recently in the United Kingdom in a candy tin containing hundreds of older coins.