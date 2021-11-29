Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, Honduras’ 1st female president?

By MARLON GONZALEZ

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, the wife of ousted former president Mel Zelaya, has taken a commanding lead in Honduras’ elections, capping a 12-year effort. If preliminary vote tallies are confirmed, Castro de Zelaya would become the Central American country’s first female president. Her victory would also mark the return of her family to the presidential residence that they were ousted from in a 2009 coup. The 62-year-old, three-time candidate has long said, “the third try is the charm.” She grew up in the capital, Tegucigalpa, but moved to her husband’s rural province of Olancho, known for its cattle ranches, when the couple wed.