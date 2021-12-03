Macron visits Gulf seeking arms deal, stronger regional role

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

NICE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the energy-rich Persian Gulf, hoping to seal a major arms sale after the fall’s Australian submarine deal debacle and to strengthen France’s regional role. The two-day visit starting Friday to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia comes a month before France assumes the rotating European Union presidency. Returning from the Gulf with a contract to sell French fighter jets to the Emiratis, after almost a decade of talks, would boost France’s defense industry ahead of next year’s presidential election, where Macron is expected to seek a second term. And the red carpet treatment Macron can expect from Gulf political heavyweights would present France as the EU powerhouse in the region.