2nd Stacey Abrams governor bid sees new tests, intrigues

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ 2022 Democratic campaign for Georgia governor is likely to be different than her narrow 2018 loss. Abrams faces a sour national environment for Democrats. But incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is trying to stave off GOP challenges pushed by former President Donald Trump. Abrams says she can bring Democratic voters to the polls with outreach and a focus on issues. Abrams wants to spotlight what she says are weaknesses in Kemp’s record. The incumbent is saying he’s eager to defend actions on COVID-19 and the economy. Kemp is using Abrams’ entry to call home Republicans who dislike him because of Trump’s claims that Kemp didn’t do enough to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss in Georgia.