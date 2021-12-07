Bosnia arrests 5 ex-soldiers for war crimes in Sarajevo

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian authorities have arrested 5 ex-soldiers for crimes against Serb civilians in Sarajevo during the 1992-95 war. The prosecutor’s office on Tuesday said that they are suspected of killing at least eight civilians and of crimes against at least 100 victims, including unlawful imprisonment, torture, abuse, forced labor and inflicting bodily and mental harm. More than 100,000 people died in the war in Bosnia among the Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslims, Serbs and Croats. Bosnian Serbs besieged the capital, Sarajevo, which was under Bosniak control, but many Serbs remained in the city.