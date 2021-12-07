Japan holds drills in north as it faces Russia, China threat

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

ENIWA, Japan (AP) — Japan’s military has continued with troop and tank drills on its northern island of Hokkaido, as Tokyo looks to confront rising threats in the region, including from Russia and China. The Northern Army Headquarters said that the drills will continue until Dec. 14 and involve about 1,300 troops — about 550 of whom are carrying out the actual firing drills. Among Japan’s biggest worries is China’s increased naval activity, which has prompted Tokyo to rapidly step up troop deployment and missile defenses across southern Japan, including on remote islands. In recent years, Japan has rapidly stepped up its security role in its alliance with Washington, including expanding its purchases of fighter jets and missile interceptors from the U.S.