‘Jeopardy!’ stays with hosts Bialik, Jennings for the season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue as tag-team hosts of “Jeopardy!” through the rest of this season. The show’s producer, Sony Pictures Television, announced that the interim hosts will finish out the 38th season. Last September, Bialik and Jennings were announced as fill-in hosts after Sony’s efforts to replace the late Alex Trebek ran aground. The show’s then-executive producer, Mike Richards, originally was picked as host. But he lost both jobs after his questionable podcast comments resurfaced. Jennings is the record-holder for longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak. Bialik has already been chosen to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.