Tom Jory, AP editor who led vote-count efforts, dead at 77

By JERRY SCHWARTZ

Associated Press

Tom Jory, an editor who played a vital role in one of The Associated Press’ most crucial functions — counting the vote for U.S. elections — has died. He was 77. Samantha Deutsch, Jory’s daughter, said he died Monday at Manhattan’s Lenox Hill Hospital of complications after surgery for a broken hip suffered in October. In the course of a 40-year career, Jory served the AP in a wide array of positions. In the aftermath of problems with the vote count by a media consortium in 2000 and 2002, Jory led the AP’s successful effort to go it alone in 2004.