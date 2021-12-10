Final accuser takes stand at Maxwell trial, using real name

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Another key accuser at the sex-abuse trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is testifying about allegations Maxwell tried to coax her into a sexual encounter with financier Jeffrey Epstein when the witness was only 16. Annie Farmer took the witness stand Friday in federal court in Manhattan. Unlike three other accusers who previously testified using either pseudonyms or first names only to protect their privacy, Farmer is testifying using her real name. The 59-year-old Maxwell has denied charges she groomed teenagers to give Epstein sexual messages.