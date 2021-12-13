Potter trial jurors see differences between gun, Taser

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer charged in the shooting death of Daunte Wright walked jurors through the differences between her handgun and her Taser on Monday. They’re trying to raise questions about how an experienced officer could pull a Taser by mistake. The 20-year-old Black motorist was killed April 11 after police pulled him over in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. The officer who shot him, Kim Potter, resigned two days after the shooting and is charged with manslaughter. Prosecutors need to show she acted recklessly or with culpable negligence.