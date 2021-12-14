Greek commentator’s death puts spotlight on unvaccinated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An unvaccinated Greek commentator and publisher has died of respiratory failure and resulting complications from COVID-19. The 71-year-old Giorgos Trangas’ death on Tuesday is focusing public attention on the large number of older people in Greece who remain unvaccinated as the country struggles with a spike in infections and deaths. Trangas died at a state hospital in Athens after being admitted on Dec. 4. He was unvaccinated and he had recently formed a small political party called “Free People” that was critical of vaccine mandates and lockdown measures.